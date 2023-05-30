World
1News

German male stripper arrested over 'deceptively real' toy gun

1:02pm
The stripper arrested by German police over the weekend had been hired for a bachelor party at a nearby pub.

The stripper arrested by German police over the weekend had been hired for a bachelor party at a nearby pub. (Source: istock.com)

A stripper in Germany was arrested over the weekend due to confusion over a "deceptively real-looking" toy gun.

The man was dressed as a US police officer. He had been hired for a bachelor party at a nearby pub.

"Witnesses told the police that there was a suspicious person... who was apparently in possession of an assault rifle," police said.

"He was taken to the ground and handcuffed. It was a 31-year-old man.

"The 31-year-old had underestimated the martial effect of his performance."

After police realised the gun was a toy, the man was released.

