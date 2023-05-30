Entertainment
1News

Comedian Abby Howells takes home prestigious Billy T Award

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
6:31am

Comedian Abby Howells has taken home this year's prestigious Billy T Award.

The award, which celebrates fresh talent in the Aotearoa comedy industry, has been won by the likes of Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Rose Matafeo.

The 32-year-old comedian hails from Dunedin. Her previous show, HarleQueen, won the Director's Award at the 2021 Comedy Festival.

It's a full circle moment for Howells to take out the prize, after leaving the industry for a number of years.

"I started doing stand up in my early 20s and I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be the thing I do,'" she said.

"But I was sexually harassed by another male comedian and it really rattled me. I didn't do comedy again for like seven years. So during those years I convinced myself that I hated comedy and I never wanted to do it again."

She says the comedy space is now becoming more inclusive.

"I think that was a big reason why I didn't want to come back. Comedy spaces can be so masculine. People are really drunk so you have to deal with hecklers, there's a lot of battles you have to fight."

And she's not without some sage advice for other up and coming female comedians.

"I would say go to an open mic night and sit in the audience. You'll go, 'Wow, I'm funnier than 90% of these men! If that guy can get up and do it, then oh my gosh, I can certainly do it too!'"

EntertainmentArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Westside actor Patrick Tafa breaking onto Kiwi music scene

Westside actor Patrick Tafa breaking onto Kiwi music scene

Tafa said he's always had a passion for music but it was sidelined to pursue his acting career.

Sat, May 13

1:29

Young director’s new project to feature Kiwi comedian Joe Daymond

Young director’s new project to feature Kiwi comedian Joe Daymond

The “hilarious and surreal” script centres on a first date gone wrong.

Mon, Apr 3

Meet the Kiwi who performed in Rihanna's Superbowl halftime show

Meet the Kiwi who performed in Rihanna's Superbowl halftime show

Sun, Feb 26

1:02

Meet Klaksy: The Auckland artist working with Logan Paul and KSI

Meet Klaksy: The Auckland artist working with Logan Paul and KSI

Thu, Feb 23

2:15

Super Bowl LVII: Parris Goebel shares snap with Rihanna

Super Bowl LVII: Parris Goebel shares snap with Rihanna

Mon, Feb 13

Leonardo DiCaprio criticised over rumoured teen romance

Leonardo DiCaprio criticised over rumoured teen romance

Thu, Feb 9

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Dad of woman killed in police pursuit criticises relaxing of rules

7:39

Dad of woman killed in police pursuit criticises relaxing of rules

32 mins ago

Pakistan considering pulling out of Cricket World Cup

Pakistan considering pulling out of Cricket World Cup

49 mins ago

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

7:19am

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

7:03am

Waihi Beach flood damage assessments after dozens evacuated

2:53

Waihi Beach flood damage assessments after dozens evacuated

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6