Clark Laidlaw new Hurricanes coach

Clark Laidlaw, the All Blacks sevens coach, is the Hurricanes' new coach from next year.

The 45-year-old will take up his new role at the conclusion of the Super Rugby Pacific season following the departure of Jason Holland, who will join the All Blacks as an assistant coach following this year's World Cup.

While today's statement hinted that Laidlaw will finish as New Zealand's men's sevens coach once he joins the Hurricanes - ruling him out of next year's Olympics - New Zealand Rugby could not immediately confirm that to 1News this afternoon.

Assuming he is out of that campaign, New Zealand has big shoes to fill in their push for gold.

Laidlaw took New Zealand to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and won the World Cup sevens in the same year.

This year he helped New Zealand to a sevens series victory - as he did in 2020. Two years ago he led the men's team to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Laidlaw said he was excited to be returning to the Hurricanes, having been assistant coach to former Hurricanes head coaches Mark Hammett and Chris Boyd between 2013 and 2015.

“I am really proud of all we have achieved with the All Blacks Sevens," Laidlaw said.

"We’ve seen a lot of success but also had our fair share of challenges. The ability to coach a national team for pinnacle events, with the opportunities, learnings and team connections that come with it is really special. It felt like the right time to take on a new challenge as head coach of the Hurricanes, while building on what is already a really strong team.”

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said he was “thrilled” to see Laidlaw confirmed in his new role.

“His coaching record speaks for itself in terms of success," he said. "He’s done a superb job for the sevens, so we’re thrilled to see him return to the Hurricanes and continue to build on the great work of Jason Holland and the current wider coaching team. Clark will bring a unique set of skills to the Hurricanes and help our club realise its ambitions."

The Crusaders also need a new head coach to replace new All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, as do the Blues for Robertson's assistant Leon MacDonald.