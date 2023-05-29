Delays expected for South Auckland trains after power outage

Trains on Aucklands southern train line will be running at a reduced frequency due to a power outage on the network earlier this morning.

In a tweet this morning, Auckland Transport (AT) said there was no power between Wiri and Papakura. It has since been restored, but trains will be running slow.

The outage affected trains travelling to Homai, Manurewa, Te Mahia, Takanini and Papakura Stations.

Power has been restored but due to trains and crew being out of position, Southern Line trains will run at a reduced frequency. Expect delays.

The Eastern Line trains are also seeing delays.

Please pay attention to any announcements at the stations. https://t.co/PKxUU7wXEG — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 28, 2023

AT is asking commuters to all extra travel time this morning - with scheduled buses accepting rail tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the third power problem for the city's network this month, with similar outages slowing trains on 5 and 18 May.