Delays expected for South Auckland trains after power outage

43 mins ago
Trains on Aucklands southern train line will be running at a reduced frequency due to a power outage on the network earlier this morning.

In a tweet this morning, Auckland Transport (AT) said there was no power between Wiri and Papakura. It has since been restored, but trains will be running slow.

The outage affected trains travelling to Homai, Manurewa, Te Mahia, Takanini and Papakura Stations.

AT is asking commuters to all extra travel time this morning - with scheduled buses accepting rail tickets.

It's the third power problem for the city's network this month, with similar outages slowing trains on 5 and 18 May.

