Drink spike case: Mama Hooch rapist Roberto Jaz assaulted in prison

By Thomas Mead, 1News Reporter
2:59pm
A photo of Roberto Jaz from his arrest.

A photo of Roberto Jaz from his arrest. (Source: NZ Police)

One of the rapists at the centre of the Mama Hooch drink spiking case has been assaulted at Christchurch Men's Prison.

Roberto Jaz, 38, was involved in a fight with other inmates in a day room at the jail on Friday, with staff forced to intervene.

Acting prison director Garron Star confirmed his team had to break up and "de-escalate" the incident.

They then found evidence of a further assault.

"Staff reviewed CCTV footage and identified one of the prisoners had been assaulted an hour earlier in an exercise yard by two prisoners, including the person involved in the day room incident," he said.

"None of the prisoners involved required medical attention."

Roberto Jaz was found guilty of 27 charges at a trial earlier this year including stupefying, sexual violation, indecent assault and rape.

His name was released publicly last week for the first time in connection with the drugging and sexual assault of multiple young women at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch, where his brother Danny Jaz was the bar manager.

(Source: 1News)

The judge found Roberto had drugged young patrons at the bar, often working alongside his brother Danny, ahead of depraved sexual assaults.

The brothers are due to be sentenced in August, with the maximum penalty for rape being 20 years behind bars.

The perpetrators in the prison assault will be charged with misconduct, Corrections confirmed.

Police will be also advised to determine whether any further criminal charges are laid.

