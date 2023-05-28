Three in custody after Dunedin burglary – police seek public’s help

Three people are in police custody after a Dunedin robbery on Saturday night which left one person dead, and others in hospital.

Police were called to a liquor store on Hillside St in South Dunedin about 1.25am on Saturday. Officers attempted to stop a nearby vehicle.

The driver did not stop for police when asked and fled the scene, crashing less than a minute later on Melbourne St.

"One of the five occupants — all in aged in their 20s — died at the scene," police said.

Two others were hospitalised in a serious condition and one had minor injuries. Police said yesterday that all the vehicle's occupants have now been accounted for.

Three of the four are now in police custody while one remains in hospital.

Now police investigating the fleeing driver event are asking anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, police are seeking any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, between 1.10am and 1.30am on Sunday 28 May, in the vicinity of Macandrew Road, Kirkcaldy or Melbourne streets.

“If you have any information from any of the highlighted areas that could assist the investigation team, we'd like to hear from you,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh.

The crash scene on Melbourne Street and the liquor store on Hillside Road, from the earlier burglary, have both reopened to the public.

Police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.