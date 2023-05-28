John Campbell, Kristin Hall win at Voyager Media Awards

The 2023 Voyager Media Awards proved to be a big night for TVNZ journalists, with eight wins secured in key categories.

TVNZ Chief Correspondent John Campbell and Sunday's Kristin Hall both won major awards.

Campbell's in-depth interview with Peter Ellis conducted days before his death was named 'Best Scoop', while Hall was named 'Broadcast Reporter of the Year' with her investigation into emergency housing in Rotorua cited.

Sunday was once again awarded 'Current Affairs Programme of the Year'. Te Karere and 1News' coverage of the Parliament protests was named 'Breaking News Video' of the year.

Not to be outdone, Re: News took out four wins, including 'Best News, Current Affairs or Specialist Publication'.

Baz MacDonald won 'Best Video Journalist' for his compelling portfolio of work. The Re: team also scooped an award for 'Best Original Podcast' for their nuanced insight into the justice system across 5-episodes in True Justice. 'Best Documentary Series' was also awarded to the team for Still Here, an emotive look at Pasifika history in Auckland's gentrified inner suburbs.

Phil O'Sullivan, TVNZ's Executive Editor - News and Current Affairs, said: "It's been a huge year for our news and current affairs teams and it's fantastic to see our journalists have their hard-work and commitment recognised by their peers. I'd like to congratulate TVNZ's winners and finalists and thank them all for the powerful reporting they have delivered to New Zealanders across the year."

Category Winners

Best original podcast - Popsock Media, JustSpeak, Re: News for True Justice

Best breaking news video - 1News and Te Karere, Parliament protest breaking coverage

Best video documentary series – Re: News, Still Here

Current Affairs Programme of the Year - Sunday

Video Journalist of the Year - Baz Macdonald

Broadcast Reporter of the Year, Current Affairs - Kristin Hall

Best scoop (single news story) - John Campbell, Peter Ellis exclusive interview

Best news, current affairs or specialist publication – Re: News

Category Runner Ups

Best breaking news video – Thomas Mead, Pegasus Beach fire

Best individual investigation – Thomas Mead, "Young and Bullied", an investigation into Ashburton College

Best reporting – general – Tania Page