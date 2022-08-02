National's Gerry Brownlee goes list-only for 2023 election

National MP Gerry Brownlee will not stand in the Ilam electorate at the 2023 election.

He held the seat in Christchurch from 1996 - before losing it at the 2020 election to Labour's Sarah Pallett.

“It has been a privilege to represent the people of Ilam as their MP from 1996 to 2020, and most recently as a list-MP based in Christchurch – but I will not be seeking re-selection as an electorate candidate in 2023," he said.

“I want to contribute to a National Government, and so will be a list only candidate in 2023.

“I have no doubt National will find a strong candidate for Ilam, and that person will have my full support.”

Brownlee was asked on Tuesday by ZB's Jason Walls if he would ever like to be Speaker of the House.

"And suffer the barbs and arrows from people like yourself?" he replied.

"Goodness me, I'm not that much of a... what's that term where you knock yourself around?"

Another reporter suggested the term "masochist".

