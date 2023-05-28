New Zealand
1News

Civil Defence sends out test emergency mobile alerts

1:59pm
Person checking their mobile.

Person checking their mobile. (Source: istock.com)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has tested its Emergency Mobile Alert system tonight.

Over 90% of Kiwis were expected to hear the familiar, jarring alarm that has been previously used in mobile warnings during weather events and Covid alert level changes.

The test, sent out just after 6.15pm, is designed to check systems, cell towers and mobile devices' ability to receive an emergency alert.

The test is designed to check systems, cell towers and mobile devices' ability to receive an emergency alert.

The test is designed to check systems, cell towers and mobile devices' ability to receive an emergency alert. (Source: 1News)

NEMA expects the test to trigger on more than five million phones across Aotearoa.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said in a statement that any mobile device with a network signal would receive the test alerts, and in a real-life scenario, the alert may be targeted at areas affected by "serious hazards".

"If you get an alert, stop, and read the message, and take it seriously. It will tell you what the emergency is and what to do. It will also tell you which agency sent the message and, if needed where to go for more information," he said.

Despite the country's familiarity with the test, McAnulty said it can still come as a shock to some.

"Please let your family members know. Most of us will be familiar with the system and alert sound.

"Most people would have already received them before in a real-life emergency, whether that’s a tsunami, severe weather, a fire, a chemical leak, a boil water notice, or a Covid-19 alert level rise," he said in a statement.

New ZealandNatural DisastersTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

New mapping tool to aid equitable disaster response

New mapping tool to aid equitable disaster response

The tool, created by Dragonfly Science and the Social Wellbeing Agency, could help with the response to future natural disasters.

6:47pm

2:11

Temporary cabins arrive in cyclone-stricken Wairoa - but not enough

Temporary cabins arrive in cyclone-stricken Wairoa - but not enough

Displaced residents have begun new chapters in 12 temporary cabins delivered this past week, but a local iwi says many more are needed.

6:15am

2:27

Why don't Kiwis have the 'right to repair' faulty goods?

Why don't Kiwis have the 'right to repair' faulty goods?

Sat, May 27

6:17

Govt rejected Spark offer to invest in disaster-proofing networks

Govt rejected Spark offer to invest in disaster-proofing networks

Fri, May 26

Major change to online banking coming into force today

Major change to online banking coming into force today

Fri, May 26

AI poses privacy risks for departments, companies - commissioner

AI poses privacy risks for departments, companies - commissioner

Fri, May 26

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Will Jordan re-signs with All Blacks and Crusaders until 2027

Will Jordan re-signs with All Blacks and Crusaders until 2027

38 mins ago

One person dead after serious two-vehicle crash in Taranaki

One person dead after serious two-vehicle crash in Taranaki

7:00pm

Culling cats: 'Destructive pests' or 'really important pets'?

16:52

Culling cats: 'Destructive pests' or 'really important pets'?

6:53pm

At least 1 critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

At least 1 critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

6:47pm

New mapping tool to aid equitable disaster response

2:11

New mapping tool to aid equitable disaster response

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6