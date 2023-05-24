Emergency mobile alert system test being sent on Sunday

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be testing its Emergency Mobile Alert on Sunday evening.

The civil defence agency expects the test will trigger alerts on more than 5 million phones across Aotearoa.

"The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be conducting its annual nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert (EMA) between 6pm and 7pm this Sunday evening," NEMA said in a media release this morning.

"Emergency Mobile Alert is an information channel for alerting people to threats to their life, health or property. In an emergency, an alert can be sent to targeted areas affected by serious hazards.

"If you get an alert, stop, read the message, and take it seriously. It will tell you what the emergency is and what to do. It will also tell you which agency sent the message and if needed, where to go for more information."

Many Kiwis will be familiar with the alert system due to flooding events around the country in 2023.