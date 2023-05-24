New Zealand
1News

Emergency mobile alert system test being sent on Sunday

10:53am
Person checking their mobile.

Person checking their mobile. (Source: istock.com)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be testing its Emergency Mobile Alert on Sunday evening.

The civil defence agency expects the test will trigger alerts on more than 5 million phones across Aotearoa.

"The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be conducting its annual nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert (EMA) between 6pm and 7pm this Sunday evening," NEMA said in a media release this morning.

"Emergency Mobile Alert is an information channel for alerting people to threats to their life, health or property. In an emergency, an alert can be sent to targeted areas affected by serious hazards.

"If you get an alert, stop, read the message, and take it seriously. It will tell you what the emergency is and what to do. It will also tell you which agency sent the message and if needed, where to go for more information."

Many Kiwis will be familiar with the alert system due to flooding events around the country in 2023.

New ZealandTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

National's AI-made ads are no big deal - Luxon

National's AI-made ads are no big deal - Luxon

The party leader compared AI images to stock photos.

9:10am

3:09

Camera maker’s reluctance to provide new screws leaves woman miffed

Camera maker’s reluctance to provide new screws leaves woman miffed

Canon wanted DIY expert Sarah Smith to send her camera to them for repair, rather than giving her the parts to do it herself.

Tue, May 23

6:17

Budget 2023: Do video games really need subsidies?

Budget 2023: Do video games really need subsidies?

Sun, May 21

6:06

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

Wed, May 17

AI to boost NZ’s 'bad' productivity levels, make Aotearoa 'rock'

AI to boost NZ’s 'bad' productivity levels, make Aotearoa 'rock'

Mon, May 15

2:24

Real danger of AI is a lack of social innovation - expert

Real danger of AI is a lack of social innovation - expert

Sun, May 14

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Watch: Texas House speaker 'obviously intoxicated' at work

0:12

Watch: Texas House speaker 'obviously intoxicated' at work

26 mins ago

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

7:55

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

44 mins ago

Woman holidaying in Asia '100% sure' she saw missing man and stepson

2:19

Woman holidaying in Asia '100% sure' she saw missing man and stepson

49 mins ago

LA Lakers not rushing LeBron on playing future

LA Lakers not rushing LeBron on playing future

11:44am

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6