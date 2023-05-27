World
Associated Press

Travellers to UK face long waits amid issue affecting electronic gates

8:51pm
Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London (file picture). (Source: Associated Press)

The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working today leading to hours-long waits for travellers entering the UK.

Travellers posted photos of long lines at airports around the country as all incoming passengers were forced to use manned passport desks, instead of the automatic gates equipped with electronic passport scanners.

The Home Office, which is responsible for border control, said it was working to correct the problem.

“We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK" the Home Office said. “We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimize disruption for travellers.”

8:51pm

Travellers to UK face long waits amid issue affecting electronic gates

