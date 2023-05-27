Sunshine stats show the north got less sun than the south this summer

Winter officially kicks in next week, bringing a very dramatic summer and autumn season to a close.

If you thought you saw less of the sun this summer, in some spots, you’d be right.

Bright sunshine hour statistics show Auckland's north has seen only 64% of its normal sunshine hours to the end of May. That’s 333 fewer hours of sun.

Bright Sunshine hours in 2023. (Source: NIWA and the National Climate Database.)

Wairarapa’s had a grey time too with only 69% or 286 fewer hours. Northland, 79%, down 195.

Tracking further south and some have seen much more sun than normal. Central Otago has placed well above with 127% - with more than 200 extra sunny hours.

And an unexpected one, the west coast 112% is up nearly 100.

The reason for this is mostly down to La Niña with nor ‘east winds that pull more cloud and rain to the North and less to the South Island.

But it's looking like we are transitioning to an El Niño circulation, so next summer might be a different story.

The outlook for this winter, compared to last year's record warm and wet winter, Kiwis can expect more dry and cool conditions.