Strong winds, heavy rain expected nationwide over weekend

1:02pm
Weather warnings as of 11.00am, Saturday May 27, 2023.

Weather warnings as of 11.00am, Saturday May 27, 2023. (Source: MetService)

MetService has placed numerous weather watches and a handful of warnings across Aotearoa, with strong winds and heavy rain likely around the country.

The forecaster said a series of fronts were expected over the weekend and into Monday evening.

"A front over the central South Island drifts south today and tomorrow to lie slow moving near Fiordland before moving west across the South Island during Monday," it said.

"Another front moves over the North Island during Sunday and Monday."

The strongest warnings are in place for parts of Westland and Tasman. Westland can expect 40 to 60mm of rainfall on top of what has already fallen until 5pm today.

Tasman meanwhile has more time to prepare, but can expect 80 to 120mm of rain about the ranges and 40 to 70mm near the coast from the early hours of Monday until 6pm that evening.

Both Westland and Tasman are under an orange heavy rain warning.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Westland south of Bruce Bay until noon on Sunday, while Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Mount Taranaki, the Richmond and Bryant ranges and Fiordland have watches between early Sunday and Monday evening.

Strong wind watches are also in place for Northland and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Wellington saw heavy showers pass through this morning with 25mm being recorded within an hour, but the capital currently has no future warnings or watches in place.

MetService advises people to stay up to date its latest weather watches and warnings on its website.

