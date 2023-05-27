Strong winds, heavy rain expected nationwide over weekend

MetService has placed numerous weather watches and a handful of warnings across Aotearoa, with strong winds and heavy rain likely around the country.

The forecaster said a series of fronts were expected over the weekend and into Monday evening.

"A front over the central South Island drifts south today and tomorrow to lie slow moving near Fiordland before moving west across the South Island during Monday," it said.

"Another front moves over the North Island during Sunday and Monday."

This weekend's weather



🌧 Rain continues for the South Island's west



🌦 Showers over the upper North Island turn to rain on Sunday with the next approaching weather system



🌤 Mostly dry in the east pic.twitter.com/xkBTrnmDZF — MetService (@MetService) May 26, 2023

The strongest warnings are in place for parts of Westland and Tasman. Westland can expect 40 to 60mm of rainfall on top of what has already fallen until 5pm today.

Tasman meanwhile has more time to prepare, but can expect 80 to 120mm of rain about the ranges and 40 to 70mm near the coast from the early hours of Monday until 6pm that evening.

Both Westland and Tasman are under an orange heavy rain warning.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Westland south of Bruce Bay until noon on Sunday, while Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Mount Taranaki, the Richmond and Bryant ranges and Fiordland have watches between early Sunday and Monday evening.

Strong wind watches are also in place for Northland and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, between Sunday night and Monday morning.

A narrow line of heavy showers passed over Wellington this morning. 25mm was recorded at the airport in 1hr. There have been several reports of surface flooding.



There may be some more heavy showers this morning but we should see fine breaks increasing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vGFWpand5k — MetService (@MetService) May 26, 2023

Wellington saw heavy showers pass through this morning with 25mm being recorded within an hour, but the capital currently has no future warnings or watches in place.

MetService advises people to stay up to date its latest weather watches and warnings on its website.