World
Associated Press

Roger Waters under investigation in Germany over Nazi-style outfit

4:00pm
Roger Waters performing in Munich, Germany on May 22, 2023.

Roger Waters performing in Munich, Germany on May 22, 2023. (Source: Getty)

Police in Berlin today said they have opened an investigation of Roger Waters on suspicion of incitement over a costume the Pink Floyd co-founder wore when he performed in the German capital last week.

Images on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband. Police confirmed that an investigation was opened over suspicions that the context of the costume could constitute a glorification, justification or approval of Nazi rule and therefore a disturbance of the public peace.

Once the police investigation is concluded, the case will be handed to Berlin prosecutors, who would decide whether to pursue any charges.

Waters has drawn ire for his support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel. He has rejected accusations of antisemitism.

Authorities in Frankfurt tried to prevent a concert there scheduled for May 29, but Waters challenged that move successfully in a local court.

In Munich, the city council said it had explored possibilities of banning a concert but concluded that it wasn't legally possible to cancel a contract with the organizer.

His appearance there on Monday was accompanied by a protest attended by the local Jewish community's leader.

Last year, the Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine.

WorldMusicUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

UK 'monsters' given life sentences after abuse that killed baby

UK 'monsters' given life sentences after abuse that killed baby

The convicted parents fatally injured their 10-month-old son, a judge describing their case as "unimaginable cruelty".

1:45pm

Watch: Door of South Korean passenger plane opened mid-flight

Watch: Door of South Korean passenger plane opened mid-flight

One person was detained by airport police on suspicion of violating the aviation security law.

10:33am

0:15

Queensland man avoids jail after drunken rampage in Indonesia

Queensland man avoids jail after drunken rampage in Indonesia

9:54pm

Man declared innocent after 33 years in California prison

Man declared innocent after 33 years in California prison

8:01pm

Aus driver crossed nine lanes while fixing mirror, killed pedestrian

Aus driver crossed nine lanes while fixing mirror, killed pedestrian

7:30pm

US man steals excavator for drive to airport to catch flight

US man steals excavator for drive to airport to catch flight

5:48pm

0:36

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

'Taxpayers can’t afford it': ACT, Nats hit back on Super age

'Taxpayers can’t afford it': ACT, Nats hit back on Super age

4:00pm

Roger Waters under investigation in Germany over Nazi-style outfit

Roger Waters under investigation in Germany over Nazi-style outfit

3:31pm

Police confirm death toll from Loafers Lodge fire remains at five

Police confirm death toll from Loafers Lodge fire remains at five

2:59pm

Not enough youth and child specialists to meet growing demand, psychologists say

Not enough youth and child specialists to meet growing demand, psychologists say

1:45pm

UK 'monsters' given life sentences after abuse that killed baby

UK 'monsters' given life sentences after abuse that killed baby

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6