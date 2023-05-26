Teen charged after food, TVs and more stolen from high school

A teenager has been charged after food, TVs, laptops and other items were stolen from Auckland's Papakura High School over the last six months.

Police said the robberies took place between December 2022 and May 2023.

Today, Detective Sergeant Allan Nixon said an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the thefts.

"It's always disappointing when important institutions such as schools are targeted in this way," he said.

"Items stolen included 65 Chromebooks, televisions, tablets, food and phones.

"These are all important items intended to support the learning of the school’s student community."

The man was bailed to appear in the Papakura District Court yesterday and was also referred to Youth Aid as some of the incidents took place when he was 17 years old.