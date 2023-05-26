Man critically injured following Christchurch coward punch

A man has been charged after an alleged coward punch left a man in critical condition in Christchurch last night.

Police say they were called to a premises on Ilam Rd following a report of an assault around 11.45pm.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

He is next due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on June 1.

It follows a number of cases involving one-punch assaults in the city over the pas year, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

“It’s concerning to see this level of violence regularly, and this type of assault can have devastating consequences for victims – in some cases, it can result in a death," he said.

“We need people to think hard about this type of offending. You can be charged and convicted for a serious offence, and that will be life-changing for you as well.

“We are committed to investigating these assaults and holding those who have committed this type of violence to account, and we urge people to think about what they are doing.”