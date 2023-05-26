New Zealand
Major change to online banking coming into force today

18 mins ago
ASB, Bank of China, BNZ, ANZ, Citi, HSBC, ICBC, Kiwibank, Westpac and TSB will all be making the switch to allow the transfers, as will The Cooperative Bank.

ASB, Bank of China, BNZ, ANZ, Citi, HSBC, ICBC, Kiwibank, Westpac and TSB will all be making the switch to allow the transfers, as will The Cooperative Bank. (Source: 1News)

From today, online payments between different banks will be processed on the day they are made - weekends and public holidays included.

The move to 365-day payments will impact direct credit transactions, direct debits, automatic payments, and bill payments.

Previously payments were only sent and settled on business days.

Payments NZ chief executive Steve Wiggins previously told 1News it will be a "significant" change for the industry.

He says it's "the next step in modernising the country’s payments system, allowing for both consumers and businesses to pay and be paid any day of the year, including weekends and public holidays".

"We’re excited to see the next evolution of payments in Aotearoa, which is the end of the traditional ‘five business days’ model for electronic bank payments."

Wiggins said the payments system that supports this change transacts over $1.5 trillion of payments each year.

