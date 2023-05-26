Former Olympic skier on 40 years helping Kiwi youth thrive

For decades, Ben Nanasca has inspired and empowered thousands of young New Zealanders to be the best they can be.

With a passion for the outdoors, the former teacher is seen as a local hero, and this month he's marking a special milestone.

For him, it’s never been about the money.

“It's not a high-paying job, but it's fun to get up in the morning and be acknowledged and respected by the people you work with and the kids. I feel valued for what I'm doing,” Ben said.

The great outdoors is his daily office - one he claims is the best in the country. A sanctuary that's helped unlock the potential of hundreds and hundreds of young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 69, Ben Nanasca has devoted countless hours to empowering young people.

He was a qualified teacher, but after a while, he had enough of the indoors.

Still wanting to fuel the minds of youth, he became an outdoor instructor for Youthtown.

He now gives a hands-on experience you could never find in a classroom.

“I work with vulnerable kids sometimes, and it's great to be able to show them, given the opportunity to do things in the outdoors,” he said.

Born in the Philippines, Ben was adopted by a Kiwi couple in 1963.

“My family come from a poor background. It was a struggle, my mum gave me away to be adopted, and there were opportunities I'm very grateful to her actually for giving me the opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He lived in Europe for the first 10 years, where he learnt to ski.

In 1972, aged just 17, he and his cousin made up the first team from the Philippines to ski at the Winter Olympics.

“I didn't expect how big it was - would you believe it?

“We were the cool running they call it of the Philippines! And we were ten years before the Jamaican bobsled.”

They became superstars in the Philippines.

“We didn't know how famous we were, even in the Philippines, that's because they sent famous movie stars to follow us.

“It was huge. Everywhere we went, there were big banners on the buildings about me and my cousin and represented at the Olympics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in New Zealand, his workmates point out there have been no drawbacks to his stardom.

"I've been out in the streets, and people will see me. They’ll say, ‘I used to go to Youthtown’, people older than me. ‘There was an Asian guy’… it was Ben,” workmate Kyle said.

Also on hand is Del Crummer. She attended Youthtown as a teenager and now works with Ben.

“I’ve learnt quite a lot of things from Ben over the few years,” she said.

"Even now, I've learned. Ben is a very giving person he shares not just his time but his knowledge as well and passion, and it's really fun, and when he leads, everyone listens."

And after all this time… Ben still loves his job.

“It's a great job, and Youthtown is such a great organisation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We work with thousands of children and tamariki every year, and we see kids as vulnerable and give this opportunity to them.

“Youthtown is like a family to me.”