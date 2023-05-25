Watch: Perth police release bodycam of school shooting arrest

Bodycam footage has been released of the moment police arrested a 15-year-old boy who’d allegedly fired a gun at school in Perth.

Officers arrived at 11.50am local time yesterday to a school on Breakwater Drive in Two Rocks, where people had heard three shots fired.

In video shared today by police, the alleged shooter can be seen in a black t-shirt with his hands above his head.

He’s handcuffed by an officer whilst lying on the ground.

Another clip shows police running to a navy Nissan Pathfinder, where they locate two rifles and ammunition inside.

A short time later a fellow officer says “he shot three shots” over the police radio.

Police wearing bulletproof vests can then be seen running through the school’s interior, with one officer praising the efforts from the school.

“All clear, all fine, they’ve got a pretty good plan and the kids are hiding,” she said.

Three bullet holes can be seen on the exterior of the building, which police believe was occupied at the time.

No one was injured in the incident.