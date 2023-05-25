New Zealand
1News

Two men arrested, guns seized in Huntly drug bust

26 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

Two Waikato men are facing a number of firearms and drug charges following a series of search warrants this morning.

The two men, aged 40 and 42, were arrested at two separate Huntly properties following the searches - which were looking into the supply of methamphetamine.

During the warrants, police found two guns, ammunition, a “large” amount of cannabis and cash.

Police say the guns were found unsecured, with several young children living at one of the properties.

“This poses a significant safety risk and is unacceptable to have unsecured firearms held by unlicensed owners in the presence of small children,” a police spokesperson said.

Both men are set to appear before the Waikato District Court, charged with participating in an organised criminal group, conspiring to supply methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests come as police conduct an ongoing operation in the region targeting gang and drug activity.

“We know drugs are causing significant harm in our communities, and we will continue to put pressure on these offenders and disrupt this type of offending to stop those who are profiting from the sale of illicit drugs.

"This will have an impact on the supply of this drug in the area.”

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mark Lundy denied parole again, continues to deny killings

Mark Lundy denied parole again, continues to deny killings

Lundy was tried twice and convicted twice of murdering his wife Christine and daughter Amber in Palmerston North in August 2000.

2:01pm

Drugged and attacked: Woman's fight against Mama Hooch rapists

IN-DEPTH

Drugged and attacked: Woman's fight against Mama Hooch rapists

In an exclusive interview, a woman at the heart of the Mama Hooch case shares the full story of her five-year fight for justice.

1:00pm

Brothers revealed as Mama Hooch drink spike rapists

Brothers revealed as Mama Hooch drink spike rapists

1:00pm

Convicted Dilworth abuser pleads guilty to further charges

Convicted Dilworth abuser pleads guilty to further charges

12:01pm

Assault victim still recovering from serious injuries a month on

Assault victim still recovering from serious injuries a month on

11:17am

Stolen music gear worth thousands returned to Kiwi musician

Stolen music gear worth thousands returned to Kiwi musician

5:24am

0:08

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

From the Nutbush to the NRL: How Tina Turner took over Australia

2:04

From the Nutbush to the NRL: How Tina Turner took over Australia

26 mins ago

Two men arrested, guns seized in Huntly drug bust

Two men arrested, guns seized in Huntly drug bust

38 mins ago

Beauden Barrett to sit out crunch match against Hurricanes

Beauden Barrett to sit out crunch match against Hurricanes

41 mins ago

Cop charges could be upgraded after NSW grandmother's death

1:37

Cop charges could be upgraded after NSW grandmother's death

51 mins ago

PM jokes sausage rolls cause of 5kg weight gain this year

0:13

PM jokes sausage rolls cause of 5kg weight gain this year

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6