Two men arrested, guns seized in Huntly drug bust

Two Waikato men are facing a number of firearms and drug charges following a series of search warrants this morning.

The two men, aged 40 and 42, were arrested at two separate Huntly properties following the searches - which were looking into the supply of methamphetamine.

During the warrants, police found two guns, ammunition, a “large” amount of cannabis and cash.

Police say the guns were found unsecured, with several young children living at one of the properties.

“This poses a significant safety risk and is unacceptable to have unsecured firearms held by unlicensed owners in the presence of small children,” a police spokesperson said.

Both men are set to appear before the Waikato District Court, charged with participating in an organised criminal group, conspiring to supply methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests come as police conduct an ongoing operation in the region targeting gang and drug activity.

“We know drugs are causing significant harm in our communities, and we will continue to put pressure on these offenders and disrupt this type of offending to stop those who are profiting from the sale of illicit drugs.

"This will have an impact on the supply of this drug in the area.”