Assault victim still recovering from serious injuries a month on

43 mins ago
A file image of a police officer.

Police are looking for witnesses to a late-night assault that left one person seriously injured in a Central Otago town last month.

Cromwell Police are aware of "several witnesses to the incident" that took place on Melmore Terrace in the early hours of April 30.

"At about 1am, Police were called after reports of an altercation that left one person seriously injured," a police spokesperson said.

"As a result, the victim was transported to hospital.

"They are still recovering from the incident.

"Police are aware that there were several witnesses to this incident and we would like to speak with those people."

People who have information to help police have been told to get in contact using 105.

