Business
1News

Major bank hikes some mortgage rates shortly after OCR increase

2:54pm
Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates (Source: istock.com)

ASB has increased some mortgage rates following the Reserve Bank's decision to raise the official cash rate (OCR) by 0.25 basis points.

It means the bank’s housing variable rate will shift upwards from 8.39% to 8.64%, and its ORBIT rate will rise from 8.49% to 8.74%.

Alongside the mortgage rates increase, ASB is lifting rates on some savings accounts.

The maximum interest rate on savings plus (full bonus) and head start will increase from 4.65% to 5.00% (0.35%).

ASB’s on-call account will see an increase of 0.25% - from 2.65% to 2.90%.

Today’s OCR rise is the 12th straight increase by New Zealand's central bank.

The latest OCR rise likely means more bad news for people looking to re-fix mortgages and those on floating rates.

The Reserve Bank this afternoon said the OCR will "need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future to ensure that consumer price inflation returns to the 1% to 3% annual target range while supporting maximum sustainable employment".

It comes as the latest figures released at the end of April have New Zealand's inflation rate at 6.7%, slightly down from 7.2%.

"In New Zealand, inflation is expected to continue to decline from its peak and with it measures of inflation expectations. However, core inflation pressures will remain until capacity constraints ease further,” the RBNZ said.

“While employment is above its maximum sustainable level, there are now signs of labour shortages easing and vacancies declining."

New ZealandEconomyCost of LivingBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

Nicola Willis says there's an economic 'toxic trio' - high inflation, rising interest rates and looming recession.

21 mins ago

Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

Jordan Neall was disappointed when he opened a box of frozen Vegemite pizzas to find just two packages inside.

1:45pm

0:49

Experts predict another Official Cash Rate rise today

Experts predict another Official Cash Rate rise today

5:00am

Loafers Lodge tenants denied human rights by housing crisis - HRC

Loafers Lodge tenants denied human rights by housing crisis - HRC

6:38pm

2:18

The annual 'misery index' is out - where does NZ rank?

The annual 'misery index' is out - where does NZ rank?

Tue, May 23

Uber drivers: Long shifts, low fares and freedom (but only kind of)

IN-DEPTH

Uber drivers: Long shifts, low fares and freedom (but only kind of)

Tue, May 23

6:56

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

5 mins ago

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

21 mins ago

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

22 mins ago

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

34 mins ago

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6