World
1News

Great-grandmother, 81, struck by royal's police escort dies

1:09pm
A motorbike escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, collided with Helen Holland two weeks ago.

A motorbike escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, collided with Helen Holland two weeks ago. (Source: Getty)

A great-grandmother who was struck down after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has died.

The motorbike collided with Helen Holland as it passed a junction in Earl's Court, west London, in the afternoon of May 10.

Holland was taken to hospital where she stayed in a critical condition for two weeks.

Her son Martin Holland said his mum, who was in London visiting her sister at the time of the crash, suffered multiple broken bones and significant internal injuries.

"She fought for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today," he told the BBC.

In a statement shared with Sky News after the crash, Holland was described as a "beautiful, loving, kind and caring lady who would always put anyone before herself".

One day following the collision, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Sophie, who is married to King Charles' youngest brother Prince Edward, was "grateful for the swift response of emergency services and will keep abreast of developments".

It said the royal's "thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family".

It is understood the duchess was being escorted by a rolling police escort manned by motorcycle outriders when the collision happened.

The Met Police's Special Escort Group provides armed escorts for the royal family, VIPs, members of the government, visiting royals and other dignitaries.

Met Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

The case has received attention around the world with each development, including a papal visit, numerous suspects being named and erroneous reports of sightings.

12:27pm

7:55

Rolf Harris' downfall: From beloved entertainer to sex offender

Rolf Harris' downfall: From beloved entertainer to sex offender

Among the victims of Harris' predatory behaviour were his daughter Bindi's best childhood friend.

8:27am

0:19

Prince Harry loses legal bid to hire UK police for security

Prince Harry loses legal bid to hire UK police for security

6:57am

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93

5:32am

'Large scale disorder' as cars set alight in Wales after road crash

'Large scale disorder' as cars set alight in Wales after road crash

9:53pm

Kate Middleton surprises kids at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton surprises kids at Chelsea Flower Show

Tue, May 23

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Manslaughter charge laid over Manukau Harbour boat tragedy

Manslaughter charge laid over Manukau Harbour boat tragedy

26 mins ago

BREAKING

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate by another 0.25%

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate by another 0.25%

27 mins ago

Price of New Zealand passport increasing tomorrow

Price of New Zealand passport increasing tomorrow

37 mins ago

Hipkins weighs in on Zoo Miami kiwi controversy

6:27

Hipkins weighs in on Zoo Miami kiwi controversy

1:45pm

Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

0:49

Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6