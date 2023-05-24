Great-grandmother, 81, struck by royal's police escort dies

A great-grandmother who was struck down after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has died.

The motorbike collided with Helen Holland as it passed a junction in Earl's Court, west London, in the afternoon of May 10.

Holland was taken to hospital where she stayed in a critical condition for two weeks.

Her son Martin Holland said his mum, who was in London visiting her sister at the time of the crash, suffered multiple broken bones and significant internal injuries.

"She fought for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today," he told the BBC.

In a statement shared with Sky News after the crash, Holland was described as a "beautiful, loving, kind and caring lady who would always put anyone before herself".

One day following the collision, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Sophie, who is married to King Charles' youngest brother Prince Edward, was "grateful for the swift response of emergency services and will keep abreast of developments".

It said the royal's "thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family".

It is understood the duchess was being escorted by a rolling police escort manned by motorcycle outriders when the collision happened.

The Met Police's Special Escort Group provides armed escorts for the royal family, VIPs, members of the government, visiting royals and other dignitaries.

Met Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.