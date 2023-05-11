World
Bang Showbiz

Duchess of Edinburgh’s motorbike escort crashes into elderly woman

7:07pm
Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s police escort motorcycle has left a woman in her 80s fighting for her life in hospital after striking the pensioner.

Buckingham Palace has said the 58-year-old royal’s “thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family” after the accident at Earl's Court in west London at around 3.21pm on Wednesday.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “A woman has been injured after being involved in a collision with a police motorcycle in west London.

“At approximately 15.21hrs on Wednesday, 10 May, a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW5.

“Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended, and a woman, aged in her 80s, has been taken to hospital.

“She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.

“There are no reports of any other injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

“Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with. As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.”

The injured pensioner has not been named.

A palace spokesman said Sophie, who is married to King Charles’ youngest brother Prince Edward: “The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.

“Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

It is understood the duchess was being escorted by a rolling police escort manned by motorcycle outriders when the collision happened.

Two bikes, including one bearing King Charles’ cypher, were seen inside the cordon on Wednesday evening.

The Met Police's Special Escort Group provides armed escorts for the royal family, VIPs, members of the government, visiting royals and other dignitaries.

