Grandmother, 95, tasered by NSW officer dies in hospital

A grandmother tasered by a New South Wales police officer has died of her injuries this evening.

Clare Nowland had been left critically injured following the incident last week and had been receiving end-of-life care.

Her death was confirmed by NSW Police this evening.

"It is with great sadness we confirm the passing of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma tonight," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Mrs Nowland passed away peacefully in hospital just after 7pm this evening, surrounded by family and loved ones who have requested privacy during this sad and difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community."

Police were called to the dementia patient's rest home in Cooma, where she lived, after she allegedly refused to drop a steak knife.

Earlier this evening, Senior Constable Kristian White was charged with three offences, including recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault, Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

Senior Constable Kristian White. (Source: Supplied)

Webb said Nowland’s family had been “informed of this development”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Nowland and her family this evening,” Webb earlier told reporters.

Yesterday, police said the 33-year-old officer had been suspended with pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

White will appear in the Cooma Local Court on Wednesday, July 5.