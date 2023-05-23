World
NSW Police suspend officer who tasered grandmother, 95

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
12:49pm

New South Wales Police have suspended the officer who tasered a 95-year-old grandmother, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head.

Clare Nowland is now in end-of-life care after being tasered. Police were called to the rest home where she lived as she wouldn't drop a steak knife. She lives with dementia.

Police said the senior constable from Monaro Police District who tasered Nowland has been suspended with pay.

The development comes as her family speak out about the tragedy.

A statement on behalf of Nowland's family said she was a “much loved and giving member of her local community".

“This is a most worrying and distressing time for our family and we are united in our support for Clare and for each other.”

The statement also says the family has received expressions of support from around the world.

“We thank everyone here in Cooma, the wider region and, in fact, the whole country and around the world for the outpouring of support for her and her ongoing battle with dementia - which touches so many.

Over the past 24 hours, NSW Police have been on a media blitz about the incident, which has raised serious questions about conduct of officers.

Commissioner Karen Webb told media she wanted answers but admits she still hasn’t looked at body cam footage of the incident.

“As a decision maker, I may watch this video when all the evidence comes before me,” she said.

Commissioner Webb admitted that she’d heard from those who’d watched the clip that it didn’t look good.

“But by watching that video now won't make the investigation go faster.”

