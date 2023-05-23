New Zealand
Worker's arm broken in debarker machine, multinational fined

9:45am
A logging truck (file picture).

A logging truck (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A Northland worker needed surgery after his arm got caught in a bark-stripping machine that didn't have the right safeguards for New Zealand use.

WorkSafe said the worker was troubleshooting the machine when his wrist became trapped by closing rollers. He later needed surgery and plates put in for a broken arm and dislocated wrist.

CFGC Forest Managers Limited, a forest management and export company, was sentenced at Whangārei District Court on May 19. Its parent company, China Forestry Group New Zealand Company Limited, exports logs from New Zealand to China.

A WorkSafe investigation launched into the June 2021 incident at Northport found significant safety modifications were made to the debarker before it was put into use.

CFGC did not ensure the debarker met New Zealand safeguarding standards before operation, WorkSafe said.

The agency's area investigation manager Danielle Henry said CFGC did not bring in a qualified expert to assess the safeguarding of the machine before it was used.

"It is vital that any business bringing new machinery into the country does its due diligence to bring the equipment into line with New Zealand safety standards," she said.

"Get the right experts and advice to ensure none of your workers are exposed to the type of danger seen in this incident.

"About 80% of acute work-related injuries involve machinery and equipment.

"Protecting people from machines is a priority for WorkSafe, and we are increasing our focus and enforcement activity in this area."

In December 2022, Newey Machinery Limited was sentenced for its part in the incident as the subcontractor responsible for operating the machine.

"The company wasn't fined due to financial incapacity, but Judge Rzepecky ordered the victim to receive $10,000 in reparations from Newey," WorkSafe said.

CFGC was ordered to pay a fine of $180,000 and reparations of $10,000.

2 mins ago

Columnist adds Trump's post-verdict comments to defamation case

Columnist adds Trump's post-verdict comments to defamation case

10 mins ago

US uni hall directors fired after using pronouns in email signature

2:30

US uni hall directors fired after using pronouns in email signature

26 mins ago

Loafers Lodge tenants denied human rights by housing crisis - HRC

0:43

Loafers Lodge tenants denied human rights by housing crisis - HRC

50 mins ago

Russia claims border attack by Ukraine 'saboteurs', Kyiv denies

2:22

Russia claims border attack by Ukraine 'saboteurs', Kyiv denies

9:57am

Emotions run high as Smith nears final Highlanders home game

1:57

Emotions run high as Smith nears final Highlanders home game

