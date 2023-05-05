Changes on the way for Cadbury Favourites chocolate range

Cadbury NZ has confirmed changes are on the way for its popular Favourites chocolate box range.

Two mini-bars will be replaced and some Favourite box options will shrink in size.

In terms of the mix, a Cadbury NZ spokesperson told 1News Dream and Flake options will be removed "mid-year" in New Zealand. They will be replaced by Caramilk and Twirl.

This change is already underway in Australia.

"It represents a swap to two quite similar products that are very popular and test well with many consumers (a white chocolate to a light caramel flavour chocolate; and a milk chocolate with the flake texture to a milk chocolate described by one fan online as 'a more structurally sound flake,'" Cadbury NZ said.

"Cadbury Flake and Dream continue to available in bars and, for Dream also in blocks so people can continue to get their fix."

The amount of bars in a Favourites box will also be reduced for some options due to "an adjustment in response to rising input costs".

"Our larger 570g packs, and our Kiwi Classic Favourites (currently 530g) will become 520g later this month," Cadbury NZ said.

Also getting a cut are the 373g box's which will be cut to 340g in size. However, Cadbury NZ pointed out these are more commonly found in Australia and not sold in "major" Kiwi supermarkets, but can be found in some retailers including The Warehouse.

"Our favourite Favourites currently (our biggest selling box by a long way) is the 265g box and that is not changing in weight."