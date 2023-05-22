Entertainment
Pacific Island teen wins American Idol with emotional performance

36 mins ago
American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi.

American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi. (Source: ABC)

A Pacific Island teenager has today been crowned the winner of American Idol.

Iam Tongi is of Tongan descent, but grew up in Kahuku in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 18-year-old became a fast favourite after delivering a heartfelt rendition of Monsters by James Blunt in honour of his father, who died several months before his audition.

Tongi performed the single in an emotional duet with Blunt which had the judges – Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie – in tears at the show's finale.

He beat fellow contestant Megan Danielle to be named the winner of the show's 21st season.

