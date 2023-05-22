New Zealand
1News

Man found injured in Whakatāne car park dies in hospital

11:04pm
A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man found injured in a Whakatāne car park last week.

George Maaka, 57, of Whakatāne, was found seriously injured in a car park on Garaway St early on Thursday, May 18, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said this evening.

He died of his injuries in hospital yesterday.

A 64-year-old man appeared in the Whakatāne District Court on Saturday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody, Wilson said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Teacher jailed for sex with students acted inappropriately with other boys

Teacher jailed for sex with students acted inappropriately with other boys

Jaimee Marie Cooney was convicted in late 2019 and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for having sex with two 15-year-old boys.

5:20pm

Countdown delivery driver's 'instant karma' after running red

Countdown delivery driver's 'instant karma' after running red

The supermarket said they are investigating the incident and road safety is their "absolute priority".

1:35pm

Court hears man's final text message before disappearing with stepson

Court hears man's final text message before disappearing with stepson

12:15pm

2:05

New trial date set for man accused of murdering Michael McGrath

New trial date set for man accused of murdering Michael McGrath

11:40am

Coroner to decide whether missing boy, stepfather likely alive or dead

Coroner to decide whether missing boy, stepfather likely alive or dead

9:20am

Christchurch armed police called to bar robbery

Christchurch armed police called to bar robbery

7:25am

0:32

Latest

Popular

11:04pm

Man found injured in Whakatāne car park dies in hospital

Man found injured in Whakatāne car park dies in hospital

9:51pm

Hipkins concludes 'productive' talks in Papua New Guinea

4:44

Hipkins concludes 'productive' talks in Papua New Guinea

9:45pm

Te Whatu Ora takes court action against striking nurses

Te Whatu Ora takes court action against striking nurses

9:14pm

Amid the cost of living crisis, foodbanks are struggling too

Amid the cost of living crisis, foodbanks are struggling too

8:46pm

NZ company plans raid on Australia with Viking superfood skyr

NZ company plans raid on Australia with Viking superfood skyr

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6