Man found injured in Whakatāne car park dies in hospital

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man found injured in a Whakatāne car park last week.

George Maaka, 57, of Whakatāne, was found seriously injured in a car park on Garaway St early on Thursday, May 18, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said this evening.

He died of his injuries in hospital yesterday.

A 64-year-old man appeared in the Whakatāne District Court on Saturday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody, Wilson said.