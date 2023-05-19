Charges laid after man found seriously injured in Whakatāne car park

Charges have been laid against a 64-year-old man after another man was found with serious injuries at a car park in Whakatāne.

The man was found on Garaway Street in the early hours of yesterday morning before being rushed to Whakatāne Hospital.

Now, a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

“Police thank those who have shared information so far,” a spokesperson said.

“We'd still like to hear from anyone with information that may assist Police in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 105.