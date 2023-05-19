New Zealand
1News

Charges laid after man found seriously injured in Whakatāne car park

8:27pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Charges have been laid against a 64-year-old man after another man was found with serious injuries at a car park in Whakatāne.

The man was found on Garaway Street in the early hours of yesterday morning before being rushed to Whakatāne Hospital.

Now, a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

“Police thank those who have shared information so far,” a spokesperson said.

“We'd still like to hear from anyone with information that may assist Police in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Rotorua sets target to halve inner-city violent crime by 2026

Rotorua sets target to halve inner-city violent crime by 2026

Rotorua's top cop, Inspector Herby Ngawhika, said the initiative would address issues such as shoplifting, theft from cars and violent offending.

8:05pm

Lodge fire: 111 callers were 'trapped, injured, crying out for help'

Lodge fire: 111 callers were 'trapped, injured, crying out for help'

While FENZ said it had the resources to fight the Loafers Lodge Hostel fire on Tuesday, a 111 call centre said it was short-staffed.

7:28pm

Road closed after fatal crash near Te Puke

Road closed after fatal crash near Te Puke

7:12pm

Man arrested after approaching child, asking her to get in car

Man arrested after approaching child, asking her to get in car

6:43pm

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

6:24pm

0:47

Two Blenheim men arrested over drug importation

Two Blenheim men arrested over drug importation

6:10pm

Latest

Popular

8:56pm

Crusaders cruise to comfortable win against Moana Pasifika

Crusaders cruise to comfortable win against Moana Pasifika

8:54pm

NZ’s biggest fish and chip fan explains the perfect takeaway

4:21

NZ’s biggest fish and chip fan explains the perfect takeaway

8:45pm

Former Black Ferns could be next gen of international coaches

2:05

Former Black Ferns could be next gen of international coaches

8:27pm

Charges laid after man found seriously injured in Whakatāne car park

Charges laid after man found seriously injured in Whakatāne car park

8:14pm

The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke dies age 59

The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke dies age 59

8:05pm

Rotorua sets target to halve inner-city violent crime by 2026

Rotorua sets target to halve inner-city violent crime by 2026
1
2
3
4
5
6