Australian climber dies in Mount Everest 'death zone'

An Australian climber who was told he might never walk again has died descending Mt Everest.

Jason Kennison was involved in a serious car accident in 2006 and had been preparing for six weeks in Nepal to climb the mountain, along with extensive training in Australia.

The area where he died on the mountain is above 8000 metres, known as the "death zone", where thin air and low oxygen levels make conditions very challenging.

The 40-year-old been fundraising for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia.

The ABC reports his family is taking “great solace” in knowing he achieved his goal.

"Jason was one to live a full life,” said his sister Michelle Graham.

"He would put his mind to something, set a goal and achieve it.”

In his final interview before his death, Kennison said he started watching documentaries on mountaineers, which inspired him to take up the challenge.

“When I set up this goal originally it was to be the person to attempt it, to build myself up in all the areas I felt I needed to improve,” he said.

“It’s cliché, but it’s the journey.”

Kennison had flown to New Zealand previously to take mountaineering courses in preparation.