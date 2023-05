A jewellery store in Auckland's Glenfield Mall was hit in a daylight smash-and-grab this morning.

Police said the aggravated robbery occurred about 10am.

"Several individuals entered a jewellery store at the mall on Downing Street, smashing display cases and leaving with an unknown number of items," police said in a statement.

"Enquiries are under way to locate those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.