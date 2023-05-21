Entertainment
Robbie Williams says he's obsessed with aliens

Robbie Williams performs during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 at London Stadium on June 12, 2022 in London, England.

Robbie Williams performs during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 at London Stadium on June 12, 2022 in London, England. (Source: Getty)

Robbie Williams' UFO obsession came from his "white witch" mother.

The 49-year-old singer is fascinated with the idea of extraterrestrial life and says his beliefs were influenced by his mother Janet and his grandmother.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "When I grew up, outside of my mother’s bedroom was a shelf of books and in those books were folklores and fairy tales. I think my mum considered herself somewhat of a white witch.

"So there were all of these interesting books that were mind-expanding. At my grandma’s there were books like UFOs Over London.”

And, Robbie revealed that he loves checking in with "UFO Twitter".

He said: "From 2005 and 2006, when it was the wild, wild west of the internet, it was a wonderful place to go.

“Where I stand on it all is that my mind is open and everything is on the table. I don’t believe in anything, but if people want to come and say that things happened to them then I’ll say, ‘Well, that’s interesting.’

“But it’s not a hill I’m going to go and die on – ‘Well, I think this, and this is definitely happening’ – because nobody knows.”

Robbie - who has four children with wife Ayda Field - previously claimed he had his first UFO sighting almost 20 years ago in Los Angeles.

Speaking on the Shaun Attwood Podcast, he said: "My first proper experience goes back to the Beverly Hills Hotel. I am with a young lady - it was over 17 years ago, because I’ve been with my wife for 17 years - and we were on two hotel loungers in my room in the garden looking up at the stars.

"Then all of a sudden silently over our heads what I can only describe as a square object. I would say probably the size of one and a half penalty boxes."

"It was matte black with Artexing underneath and then Hacienda style yellow and black stripes as if it was this workman’s thing. It came in silently, I could have hit it with a tennis ball, and then it floated off. I was totally and utterly sober."

