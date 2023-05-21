Robbie Williams says he's obsessed with aliens

Robbie Williams' UFO obsession came from his "white witch" mother.

The 49-year-old singer is fascinated with the idea of extraterrestrial life and says his beliefs were influenced by his mother Janet and his grandmother.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "When I grew up, outside of my mother’s bedroom was a shelf of books and in those books were folklores and fairy tales. I think my mum considered herself somewhat of a white witch.

"So there were all of these interesting books that were mind-expanding. At my grandma’s there were books like UFOs Over London.”

And, Robbie revealed that he loves checking in with "UFO Twitter".

He said: "From 2005 and 2006, when it was the wild, wild west of the internet, it was a wonderful place to go.

“Where I stand on it all is that my mind is open and everything is on the table. I don’t believe in anything, but if people want to come and say that things happened to them then I’ll say, ‘Well, that’s interesting.’

“But it’s not a hill I’m going to go and die on – ‘Well, I think this, and this is definitely happening’ – because nobody knows.”

Robbie - who has four children with wife Ayda Field - previously claimed he had his first UFO sighting almost 20 years ago in Los Angeles.

Speaking on the Shaun Attwood Podcast, he said: "My first proper experience goes back to the Beverly Hills Hotel. I am with a young lady - it was over 17 years ago, because I’ve been with my wife for 17 years - and we were on two hotel loungers in my room in the garden looking up at the stars.

"Then all of a sudden silently over our heads what I can only describe as a square object. I would say probably the size of one and a half penalty boxes."

"It was matte black with Artexing underneath and then Hacienda style yellow and black stripes as if it was this workman’s thing. It came in silently, I could have hit it with a tennis ball, and then it floated off. I was totally and utterly sober."