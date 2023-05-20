NZ firefighters heading to Canada to combat wildfires

Twenty-five New Zealand firefighters have been selected to head to Alberta province in Canada to help combat wildfires.

"The situation in western Canada is significant, with large wildfires burning across the area just north of the US-Canada border," FENZ said.

Four million people live in the province of Alberta, where there are around 90 active blazes, partly as a result of record-breaking heat and below-average rainfall.

"A particular drought through the Province of Alberta has lingered since their autumn, with fire activity starting early: over 500 fires and over 750,000ha burned to date in their spring," FENZ said.

"More than 20,000 people" have been evacuated from their homes and production of oil and gas has been affected "because of shifting fire conditions".

The New Zealand contingent are scheduled to leave on Wednesday, "joining a 200-strong Australian contingent that will support Canada’s firefighting operations".

FENZ said the New Zealanders will specifically assist "with arduous conditions firefighting, incident management requirements, and air operations".

FENZ Deputy National Commander Steph Rotarangi called it "a hugely demanding task," but said "we're happy to provide support to our Canadian colleagues".

"It's extremely tough firefighting conditions in Canada just now with unseasonably hot, tinder-dry weather and shifting wind elevating the risk of wildfires spreading in an area already under pressure."

He said overseas deployments are useful as a development opportunity for firefighters.

"It gives them experience in different environments that they can bring back here and apply to New Zealand wildfires."