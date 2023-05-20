Entertainment
Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

21 mins ago
Jeremy Renner insists that "pain is progress" for him as he continues to recover from his snowplough accident.

Jeremy Renner insists that "pain is progress" for him as he continues to recover from his snowplough accident.

Jeremy Renner has been jogging for the first time since his snowplough accident.

The 52-year-old actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered a punctured lung when he was run over by his snowcat on January 1, as he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew Alex, but The Avengers star has now felt able to try jogging in his home gym.

Alongside a video of himself lightly jogging on the treadmill, he wrote in an Instagram story: "First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia. Pain is progress for me!"

The MCU star did explain that his leg is "still broken" and that a light jog is a brand new movement to him but remained thankful for his medical aid.

Speaking in the video, he said: "It's a new activity right? It's a new movement that I'm not used to... Walking and jogging are very different muscle groups. The leg's still broken, thank goodness for the titanium."

Last month, Jeremy - who has 10-year-old daughter Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - made his first red carpet appearance since the incident and at the time remarked that those who helped him on the fatal day gave him the motivation to keep going.

He told ExtraTV: "It was part of a goal to set for my recovery. There’s milestones in my recovery, from taking my next breath to taking my next step. Now I am upright and walking a bit, as much as I possibly can, and I wanted to do that for the show. I had a lot of support. There is a lot of people who kept me alive and not die on the first of this year… I took it from there to then continue to live.

"My confidence, resilience, and strength, and will… We all need it, can’t do it on my own… It’s more fun when you do things with people you care about, like this show, being here with my family, and my daughter experiencing the good and bad things in life. Rather do that with people you care about than alone."

