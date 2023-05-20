How West Coast internet cables are shaking up earthquake research

Yesterday's powerful earthquake near the Loyalty Islands comes as scientists gather in the West Coast to study the Alpine Fault.

They say there's a 75% chance of a rupture in the next 50 years and their work is a matter of urgency, but to their fortune they've found an inventive way to study the fault.

Beneath the earth are fibre optic cables laid by Chorus two years ago, stretching hundreds of kilometres and crossing over the Alpine Fault at a point near Haast.

With permission, researchers from Victoria University of Wellington and the Australia National University have placed instruments to record the movements of the dark fibre, which currently doesn't supply internet.

In theory, if the earth trembles then the cable will too, sensors placed every four metres recording the slightest movements.

VUW geophysicist and team leader Professor John Townend chatted with Seven Sharp about the innovative approach, how it will benefit researchers and ultimately prepare communities for potential disasters.

Watch the full story in the video above.