NZ can expect 'tsunami activity' after Pacific quake - Civil Defence

Civil Defence said there is a threat "tsunami activity" will impact New Zealand after a large quake struck off New Caledonia this afternoon.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands just before 3pm according to USGS. The quake struck at a depth of 37.7km.

Civil Defence's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a tsunami threat scenario for New Zealand.

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

"People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries."

Tsunami activity threat for NZ. (Source: Supplied)

The areas under threat are: The West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whanganui including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour and New Plymouth.

The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Tolaga Bay including Whangārei, Great Barrier Island, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour, Tauranga, Whakatane and Opotiki.

The West Coast of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Milford Sound including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

NEMA also added that people at the above locations on boats, liveboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore.

"The first tsunami activity causing these strong currents and surges may reach New Zealand in the areas North Cape at approximately 5:00 pm 19 May 2023 New Zealand Standard Time and 5:45pm Chatham Islands Standard Time," NEMA said. "This may be later and the first tsunami activity may not be the most significant.

"Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this advisory is cancelled."

There have been several aftershocks around the 5 magnitude range southeast of the Loyalty Islands after the big shake.

More to come...