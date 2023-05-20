Politics
Green Party confirms election list after Kerekere resignation

12:15pm
Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw have retained their number one and two positions.

The Green Party has confirmed its final list ranking ahead of October's election, having now had the input of the wider party membership.

An initial list of candidates was released in April, but most of the rankings have shifted since then.

One major change is that Elizabeth Kerekere is not on the new list, after she resigned from the party earlier this month.

Kerekere, now an independent MP, was ranked fourth in the April list but was later embroiled in tension after leaked texts led to an investigation into her behaviour towards fellow MPs and staff.

It appeared Kerekere had accidentally sent a text message to the wrong group chat in which she called fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick a "crybaby".

The initial list was a draft put together by the party's delegates.

"Now is the time for a Government that will take bold action to build a cleaner, fairer future for all of us. I am stoked that we are heading into the 2023 general election with such a strong group of candidates who will help us set the direction of the next Government," Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said.

"Only the Green Party will take bold action to cut climate pollution and build resilient communities where everyone has what they need to have food on the table, a safe place to call home, and live a good life," co-leader James Shaw added.

In the list the party intends to take to the election, Davidson and Shaw retained their number one and two positions and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has remained at third.

But with Kerekere's resignation, many other candidates have moved up in the rankings.

Julie Anne Genter has taken her position at fourth.

The Green Party's list for the 2023 election is:

1. Marama Davidson (list only)

2. James Shaw (list only)

3. Chlöe Swarbrick (Auckland Central)

4. Julie Anne Genter (Rongotai)

5. Teanau Tuiono (Palmerston North)

6. Lan Pham (Banks Peninsula)

7. Golriz Ghahraman (Kelston)

8. Ricardo Menéndez March (Mount Albert)

9. Steve Abel (New Lynn)

10. Hūhana Lyndon (Te Tai Tokerau)

11. Fa'anānā Efeso Collins (Panmure-Ōtāhuhu)

12. Scott Willis (Taieri)

13. Darleen Tana (Tāmaki Makaurau)

14. Kahurangi Carter (Christchurch Central)

15. Celia Wade-Brown (Wairarapa)

16. Lawrence Xu-Nan (Epsom)

17. Francisco Hernandez (Dunedin)

18. Benjamin Doyle (Hamilton West)

19. Mike Davidson (Ilam)

20. Stephanie Rodgers (Ōhāriu)

21. Suveen Sanis Walgampola (Mount Roskill)

22. Dave Kennedy (Southland)

23. Gina Dao-McLay (Mana)

24. Reina Tuai Penney (Northland)

25. Nick Ratcliffe (Tukituki)

26. Alexander McNeil (Kaikōrua)

27. Richard Wesley (Wigram)

28. Neelu Jennings (Hutt South)

29. Rochelle Francis

30. Sapna Samant (Maungakiekie)

31. Kair Lippiatt

