Elizabeth Kerekere quits Green Party, will 'retire'

Embattled Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere has quit the Green Party, according to a statement from its co-leaders.

The statement, released around 10.30pm tonight, said Kerekere, who was under investigation for allegedly calling a fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick a "crybaby", advised the caucus in writing she had resigned as a Green Party MP and member effective immediately.

It follows reports which detailed Kerekere's reportedly 10-minute long address to members - via a Zoom call - addressing a weeks-long investigation into her behaviour, after she accidentally sent a text message to the wrong group chat where it appeared she called Swarbrick a "crybaby".

In this evening's Zoom meeting, she reportedly criticised the investigation, co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw's handling of the scandal and other matters.

The co-leaders' statement said Kerekere had advised the caucus of her intention to sit as an independent MP until the general election on October 14, when she would retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we said when the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment [waka-jumping] Act was passed, we do not intend to invoke it if faced with that choice.

"Our first priority as co-leaders of the Green Party is to our kaupapa, values, members, and our caucus."

It said Kerekere had sent messages that "appeared to fall short" of Green Party values.

Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. (Source: 1News)

"We were concerned that these messages were not isolated, but part of a pattern of behaviour towards staff and caucus colleagues.

"We requested that a formal caucus process be carried out to consider the matter."

That process had begun days after Kerekere's April 5 "crybaby" texts, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Since then, a number of allegations surfaced about the conduct of Kerekere towards other Green MPs, staff and party members.

"As we have stated on numerous occasions, we committed to an internal process to look into these matters that was fair to everyone involved.

"Before that process could conclude, Dr Kerekere resigned as a Green Party MP and Green Party member.

"We have been informed that Dr Kerekere made a number of statements whilst addressing party members tonight, that we consider to be untrue."

It said Davidson and Shaw did not intend to address those issues tonight but would so "over the coming days".

It concluded: "We wish Dr Kerekere all the best for her future."