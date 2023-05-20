Blues ease concerns around Beauden Barrett injury

Blues and All Blacks fans can breathe a sigh of relief today with confirmation from Leon MacDonald that star first-five Beauden Barrett hasn't sustained a long-term injury.

Barrett was enjoying an impressive return to form in the Blues' 45-26 win over the Reds last night in Brisbane when he left the field limping early in the second half.

When he didn't return, alarm bells started to ring with the All Blacks' season-ending injury ward already containing Sevu Reece and George Bower ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.

But Blues coach MacDonald laid those fears to rest, saying the issue wasn't to do with a his knee or achilles.

"Beauden came off with a gash to his heel," MacDonald clarified. "He'll need some stitches in that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He couldn't put his boot back on basically."

Prior to his departure, Barrett was a key contributor to the Blues' lead with a vastly better attacking game that saw him rack up 62 metres, a try, two conversions and a penalty.

The side didn't miss a beat though after his exit, going on to secure a dominant win that saw them overtake the Hurricanes to sit fourth in the Super Rugby Pacific standings ahead of next weekend's game against, coincidentally, the Hurricanes at Eden Park.

It adds another layer to a tight race for spots in the top four and even the top two amongst the Blues, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Brumbies, although tournament frontrunners the Chiefs have all but sealed one of those top two places.

MacDonald said his team are aware of the situation with a top four finish earning a quarter-final at home but a top two finish meaning a potential home semi final as well.

Zarn Sullivan celebrates after scoring. (Source: Photosport)

"Next week's game against the Hurricanes is obviously a big one," MacDonald continued. "We'll be jostling for a position - someone will leapfrog someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's a big one at home. Then we've got one more game - a game at home against the Highlanders.

"[There's] some big games in the next two rounds. There'll be some positions up for grabs.

"Obviously we want to be playing at home, so it's really important. Building on tonight's performance we can take some confidence in both attack and defence.

"But our discipline needs to be better, there's no doubt about that."