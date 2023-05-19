New Zealand
1News

Woman, 60, charged with murder after body found at Dunedin home

9:08am
A 60-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a person was found dead at a Dunedin home yesterday.

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a person was found dead at a Dunedin home yesterday.

Police were called to the scene on Tainui Rd at 5.20 last night. Police said it was a "sudden death" and was being treated as unexplained.

Sergeant Nik Leigh said the woman is due to appear in Dunedin District Court today and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"We know that this tragic event has shaken the community and Police and Victim Support will be working closely to offer support for all involved.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue," he said.

