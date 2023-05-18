Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

Police are treating a person's death at a Dunedin address as unexplained.

A person was found dead at a Tainui Rd property this evening. Police described it as a "sudden death".

"Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we are currently speaking with a person as part of enquiries," Inspector Craig Brown said.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"We are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There will be an increased Police presence in the area overnight."