Records, rivalry front of mind for championship-chasing Duncan

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
12:57pm

Courtney Duncan's no stranger to having a target on her back - ever since she showed up on the Women's Motocross World Championship and won her first race in 2016, the rest of the field have been chasing her.

"Almost for sure they all want to beat me," said Duncan.

Sport is full of great rivalries and Duncan is in a battle of her own with the three-time world champion tied with Italy's Kiara Fontanesi for the most women's motorcross grand prix wins.

Duncan won her 21st World Cup race at the last stop of the circuit in Spain.

"There's not a lot of comradery between us two that's for sure," she said.

"Not from my side - she's a six-time world champ I have a lot of respect for her but she ain't got a whole lot of love for me."

Courtney Duncan.

Courtney Duncan. (Source: Photosport)

The rivalry comes to a head this weekend in France.

"I'm just going to chase her record and hopefully beat her... I really want to do that!"

Duncan currently leads the championship with just three rounds remaining.

Her training has cranked up a gear thanks to a new edge as for the first time in years she has a teammate, American Jack Chambers who races the men's World Championship circuit.

"Having someone better than me to chase has been awesome, just day to day life.

A lot of the years prior I'd be on my own, I could go weeks without talking to someone so having a teammate it's making life a whole lot more fun."

