'Pawsitive news' - Large dogs to be allowed on Auckland buses

Large dogs with leads and approved muzzles will be allowed onboard Auckland Transport (AT) buses from Sunday on a trial basis.

It comes after the first "Pets on Buses" trail, of smaller pets in carriers, was a "(p)awesome success", according to AT.

Small domestic pets in approved carriers are now allowed on AT buses permanently, and if the eight-week long trial for large dogs is also successful, AT said it would consider allowing them onboard permanently as well.

Councillor Josephine Bartley said "changes like this make catching public transport an option for more people".

She said the move would make Auckland a more pet-friendly city.

Councillor Josephine Bartley and her dog Milo with a bus. (Source: Auckland Transport)

"I'm definitely looking forward to taking my dog Milo on the bus soon!" Bartley said.

AT's Luke Clarke said the move makes public transport more accessible.

"We're excited to see larger four-legged passengers joining their owners on our buses," he said.

Large dogs are already allowed on Auckland's trains and ferries with an approved muzzle and lead, and smaller pets are allowed on trains and ferries if they're in an approved carrier.