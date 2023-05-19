New Zealand
1News

'Pawsitive news' - Large dogs to be allowed on Auckland buses

48 mins ago
Auckland Transport is launching an eight-week long trial allowing larger dogs to travel on buses in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Auckland Transport is launching an eight-week long trial allowing larger dogs to travel on buses in Tāmaki Makaurau. (Source: Auckland Transport)

Large dogs with leads and approved muzzles will be allowed onboard Auckland Transport (AT) buses from Sunday on a trial basis.

It comes after the first "Pets on Buses" trail, of smaller pets in carriers, was a "(p)awesome success", according to AT.

Small domestic pets in approved carriers are now allowed on AT buses permanently, and if the eight-week long trial for large dogs is also successful, AT said it would consider allowing them onboard permanently as well.

Councillor Josephine Bartley said "changes like this make catching public transport an option for more people".

She said the move would make Auckland a more pet-friendly city.

Councillor Josephine Bartley and her dog Milo with a bus.

Councillor Josephine Bartley and her dog Milo with a bus. (Source: Auckland Transport)

"I'm definitely looking forward to taking my dog Milo on the bus soon!" Bartley said.

AT's Luke Clarke said the move makes public transport more accessible.

"We're excited to see larger four-legged passengers joining their owners on our buses," he said.

Large dogs are already allowed on Auckland's trains and ferries with an approved muzzle and lead, and smaller pets are allowed on trains and ferries if they're in an approved carrier.

New ZealandAnimalsAucklandTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

2 men arrested after teen girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

2 men arrested after teen girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

The shooting happened after one of the vehicles "hard braked" in front of the other on Tuesday night.

9:01am

Poor safety gear contributed to injuries in hot air balloon crashes

Poor safety gear contributed to injuries in hot air balloon crashes

A January 2022 incident in Methven, Canterbury, found the pilot, who was seriously injured in a crash landing, was not wearing suitable safety gear.

5:40am

Auckland trains running again after earlier power failure

Auckland trains running again after earlier power failure

6:54pm

Wind warnings forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Wind warnings forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge

4:45pm

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

3:28pm

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

2:13pm

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Records, rivalry front of mind for championship-chasing Duncan

1:59

Records, rivalry front of mind for championship-chasing Duncan

32 mins ago

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

40 mins ago

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open, expects 2024 to be last season

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open, expects 2024 to be last season

48 mins ago

'Pawsitive news' - Large dogs to be allowed on Auckland buses

'Pawsitive news' - Large dogs to be allowed on Auckland buses

55 mins ago

NSW grandmother, 95, fighting for life after being tasered

1:37

NSW grandmother, 95, fighting for life after being tasered

12:00pm

Shane van Gisbergen to compete in Chicago NASCAR race

Shane van Gisbergen to compete in Chicago NASCAR race
1
2
3
4
5
6