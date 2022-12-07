Small pets allowed on Auckland buses from late December

Pet lovers travelling by bus will have an easier time bringing their animal friends with them during the post-Christmas rush, with Auckland Transport set to allow small pets in carriers onboard their bus services.

Cat in carrier. (Source: istock.com)

It follows the success of the pets on trains trial which began in Auckland in June 2019, which saw dogs and small pets allowed on its train services during off-peak hours. Pets were also successfully introduced on public transport in Wellington in 2018.

The six-week trial will allow customers to bring small domestic pets in approved carriers on their laps from December 26 this year, Auckland Transport said today in a media release.

During the period, one small pet per customer will be allowed to travel on buses free of charge during off-peak times between 9am and 3pm, after 6.30pm to the end of the service on weekdays, and all-day on weekends and public holidays.

However, the pet must be enclosed in a suitable pet carrier which is small enough to be stored under a seat or on the passenger's lap.

Passengers travelling with their pets must keep them caged and under control throughout the journey. All messes are required to be cleaned up before they get off the bus.

Passengers may also be refused entry to board the bus if it is full. They may also be asked to leave if the animal is causing, or is likely to cause, a safety risk or nuisance to others on board.

Passengers may also be asked to move if an assistance dog boards to avoid it becoming distracted.

Domestic pets are not permitted on school buses or the upper deck of any bus, however.

After the trial, the transport agency will consider whether larger dogs in approved muzzles will also be allowed on board.

Currently, only guide dogs and disability assist dogs are allowed on buses

Auckland Transport's group manager of metro services, Darek Koper, said they're expecting to see an increase in train commuters switching to buses in the coming months due to KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild programme.

"We wanted to provide pet owners with the same service on our buses that they have enjoyed on trains," he said.

"This is another fantastic step towards making Auckland a more pet-friendly city. We are finally catching up with international cities where pets are welcome on all forms of public transport."