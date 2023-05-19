New Zealand
Man arrested after approaching child, asking her to get in car

6:43pm
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A man has been arrested in Palmerston North after approaching a young girl in his vehicle yesterday, asking her to get in.

Allegedly, the man threatened the child in an attempt to get her into his vehicle - however, she ran away and was unharmed.

Palmerston North has seen four reports of similar incidents in the last two weeks.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on charges relating to the incident.

He is set to appear before the Palmerston North District Court on 25 May.

Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing, including whether there is a link to the man arrested today,” a spokesperson said.

“Further charges cannot be ruled out.”

“Police would like to thank the public for the information received to date, and we would also like to encourage anyone who has not yet contacted us with information that may be relevant to do so.”

