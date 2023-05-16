Kids asked to enter man's van in Palmerston North

Police are investigating two incidents where children were asked to enter a man's van in Palmerston North last week.

The man allegedly approached the two young people, possibly in a white van, on Botanical Road between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, 9 May.

In both instances, he reportedly asked the children to enter his van. However, they ran away.

No injuries were reported.

Police are now investigating the incidents and are seeking the public’s help to determine what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand this sort of incident can cause concern, and we urge the community to be alert but not alarmed,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone with dashcam footage from the Botanical Road area on Tuesday last week is asked to contact Police on 105.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.