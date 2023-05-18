Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

Police have recovered two bodies from Loafers Lodge today, following the fatal fire earlier this week.

The hostel was the scene of a deadly fire overnight on Tuesday, with at least six people losing their lives in the blaze which is being treated as arson.

Recovery of more bodies is expected to continue tomorrow.

Adelaide Rd will also partially re-open from 6am tomorrow.

The southbound lane will be open, under stop-go traffic management.

Speaking at a media conference this afternoon, Inspector Dion Bennett said the scene examination is likely to take several days and will continue into the weekend.

Bennett said teams will be doing their best to recover and identify the victims but the third floor is very damaged.

"The damage on the third floor is significant, the debris is piled high, and there is much for them to move and search underneath."

He said the number of people accounted for remains at 92 and less than 20 people are unaccounted for.