New Zealand
1News

Wellington hostel fire: Fire chief defends resources

11:02am
The aftermath of the blaze.

The aftermath of the blaze. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have reassured the public they were adequately staffed and equipped to tackle the Loafers Lodge fire earlier this week — but their ageing fleet does bring "challenges", according to chief executive Kerry Gregory.

It comes amid questions over the trucks and appliances available in Wellington for high-rise buildings.

Newtown's 32m-long ladder truck was out of service on Tuesday, having spent just 45 days in operation since July 2020, RNZ reported today. That truck was replaced with a 17m-long ladder truck at the fire, Gregory said.

"I want to reassure people we had the people and specialist equipment required for the Loafer's Lodge fire," Gregory said this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory.

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory. (Source: 1News)

"We dispatched 33 trucks, over 80 firefighters, from all over Wellington, for the duration of that event.

"This is how we respond to incidents of that magnitude."

However, he added that, while FENZ has invested considerably in rebuilding and refurbishing fire stations and purchasing new trucks and specialist equipment since it was established in 2017, it does face challenges with ageing fleet and stations that are not fit for purpose.

Twenty-seven per cent of New Zealand's fire trucks are beyond their target asset life of 20 to 25 years.

"The legacy condition of many of our inherited stations and appliances varied significantly from fit-for-purpose vehicles to those barely safe for use," Gregory said.

"While there have been improvements in the stations and appliances since then, significant effort, time and investment is still required to modernise our out-of-date fleet and neglected property.

"Fire and Emergency has a 20-year capital budget forecast of more than $2.9 billion to improve and replenish main assets.

"Based on our current forecast income, we can only afford $2 billion.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellingto

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellingto (Source: 1News)

"The Board of Fire and Emergency New Zealand is looking at options and mechanisms for funding this $900 million shortfall."

He stressed that FENZ is proud of the work its firefighters did battling the blaze "in extremely dangerous circumstances".

A firefighter looks down at the damage at Loafers Lodge.

A firefighter looks down at the damage at Loafers Lodge. (Source: 1News)

"We are also committed to increasing career firefighter numbers to reduce the reliance on overtime and to maintain staffing levels for response," he said.

"I want to reassure the public... Fire and Emergency is available and capable of responding to incidents to keep New Zealand communities safe."

Gregory also discussed firefighters' safety when tackling the fire.

"When they arrived, it wasn't about the aerials, it was about making sure they got people out of those buildings.

"Our firefighters went into the building to conduct rescues, and the officer that was first in charge, when I was talking to him the other day, he made a conscious decision that it was too dangerous at a particular stage to go into the next floor.

"And that's what I would expect of our officers, to make sure not only that the public are safe but our firefighters are safe."

Gregory said most firefighters won't attend a fatal fire in their whole career, let alone a multi-fatality blaze.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Full video: Police update on Wellington hostel fire

Full video: Police update on Wellington hostel fire

Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander, with the latest on the Operation Rose investigation into the fire at Loafers' Lodge.

10 mins ago

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

A 42-year-old man faces a number of charges in relation to the incident.

9:20am

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

8:43am

2:18

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

5:55pm

Loafers Lodge director speaks out after tragic fire kills 6

Loafers Lodge director speaks out after tragic fire kills 6

4:29pm

1:02

Full video: Police give update on Wellington hostel fire

Full video: Police give update on Wellington hostel fire

4:25pm

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

'Good for people to prepare' with rain, wind forecast - MetService

'Good for people to prepare' with rain, wind forecast - MetService

10 mins ago

Full video: Police update on Wellington hostel fire

Full video: Police update on Wellington hostel fire

25 mins ago

Opinion: Why Hipkins has to go to Papua New Guinea

Opinion: Why Hipkins has to go to Papua New Guinea

36 mins ago

World Rugby to trial smart ball tech at U20 World Cup

World Rugby to trial smart ball tech at U20 World Cup

11:02am

Wellington hostel fire: Fire chief defends resources

3:50

Wellington hostel fire: Fire chief defends resources

11:00am

Qatar enters race to host next Rugby League World Cup

Qatar enters race to host next Rugby League World Cup
1
2
3
4
5
6